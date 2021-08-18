PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading 1.1% Higher

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 1,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.