PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 18,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.