PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,721 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

