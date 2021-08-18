PTON Market Capitalization Hits $453,254.17 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, PTON has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $453,254.17 and approximately $153.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00104213 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.