Public Mint Price Down 39% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $993,768.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00058855 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

