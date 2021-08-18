Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $319.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $196.43 and a 12 month high of $320.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

