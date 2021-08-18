Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 632,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

