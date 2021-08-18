Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,318.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,586,797 shares of company stock worth $97,183,211 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.