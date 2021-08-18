Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,318.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,586,797 shares of company stock worth $97,183,211 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

