Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2022 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.