Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2022 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.39.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.