PWR Coin (PWR) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 82.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $294,625.17 and $25.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,907.90 or 0.99845403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00984069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00470600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00356723 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00074965 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004583 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

