Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $12.99 or 0.00028997 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $10,309.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00133108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00150247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,757.26 or 0.99922380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00886414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.26 or 0.06827698 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

