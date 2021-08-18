Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.83.

MAV opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.35. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

