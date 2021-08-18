Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $7.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,235.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.60 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,754.13.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,869.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,912.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,642.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

