Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 246,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after buying an additional 1,295,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

