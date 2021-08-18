Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UpHealth, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UpHealth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $5.68 on Monday. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto bought 417,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

