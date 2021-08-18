Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reduced by Analyst

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Suzuki Motor in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

