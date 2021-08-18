Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:GPS opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72. The Gap has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,110. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

