Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Humanigen, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Humanigen in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Humanigen has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -2.35.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

