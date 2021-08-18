Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Issued By Desjardins

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.80.

Shares of MRU opened at C$63.77 on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.26. The firm has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

