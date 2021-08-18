Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.07 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$240.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

