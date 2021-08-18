Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Reduced by Analyst

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN stock opened at $311.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $312.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

