Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Reduced by Analyst

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

TSE:SPB opened at C$15.09 on Monday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

