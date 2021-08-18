Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increased by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$25.08 billion and a PE ratio of 34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.