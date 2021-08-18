QASH (QASH) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $24.21 million and $509,355.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00846122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00103487 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.