Qtum Price Hits $12.67 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.67 or 0.00028324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $633.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,658,554 coins and its circulating supply is 98,624,751 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

