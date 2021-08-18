Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading Up 2.7%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 197,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 151,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84.

About Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.