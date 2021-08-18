Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches One Day Volume of $54,995.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $54,995.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,699.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.57 or 0.06735170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.39 or 0.01417007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00372811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00142206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00563049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00349173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00312305 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,669,529 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

