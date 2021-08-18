Quark (QRK) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $5.48 million and $767.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,840,585 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

