Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Quark has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $767.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,840,585 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.