QuarkChain Reaches One Day Volume of $11.77 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $127.44 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

