Questor Technology (QST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Questor Technology (CVE: QST):

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

7/8/2021 – Questor Technology was given a new C$1.80 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. Questor Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

