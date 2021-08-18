Questor Technology (QST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Questor Technology (CVE: QST):
- 8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15.
- 8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75.
- 8/17/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90.
- 7/8/2021 – Questor Technology was given a new C$1.80 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. Questor Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15.
Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
