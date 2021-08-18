Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
QH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39.
Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Quhuo Company Profile
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.