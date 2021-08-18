Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

