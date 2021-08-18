QuickSwap Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $212.13 million and $26.18 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $648.51 or 0.01412396 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00149462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.76 or 0.99900037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00891637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.46 or 0.06669758 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.