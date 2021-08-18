Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $57.97 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $57.97 million and $6.95 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00006627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00130141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00149626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,431.21 or 1.00485778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00892978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,345,959 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

