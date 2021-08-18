Rally Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.65 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Rally has a market cap of $122.57 million and $7.65 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00148858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,814.62 or 1.00147381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00882391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 231,046,684 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

