Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $134.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $522.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

