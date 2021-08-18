Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,000.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 1,998 ($26.10), with a volume of 3412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,894.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

