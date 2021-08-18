Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 5,409 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

