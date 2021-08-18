Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 125,517 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 5.18% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJA opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.20.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.