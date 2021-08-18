Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 44,447 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39.

