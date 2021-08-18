Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 6,215 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

