Rathbone Brothers plc Buys Shares of 91,585 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 91,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,192,000. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.14% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -169.86 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

