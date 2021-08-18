Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 40.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

