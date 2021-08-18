Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 908,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 497,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

