Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

EWJ stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

