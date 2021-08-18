Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.11% of Beyond Meat worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.