Rathbone Brothers plc Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.