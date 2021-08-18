Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after buying an additional 140,544 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

