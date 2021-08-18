Rathbone Brothers plc Has $8.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.